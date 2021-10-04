"Hello Literally Everyone": Twitter, Google Take Swipe At WhatsApp Outage

With WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook down in several parts of the world, Twitter and Google took a swipe at the Facebook-owned services with hilarious memes.

The outage which began around 9:06 pm (IST) turned Twitter into a meme-fest as users thronged to Twitter - the social media platform up and running.

"Hello literally everyone," the microblogging website owned by Jack Dorsey tweeted on its official handle.

Many others, including Zomato, joined Twitter to take shots at the tech outage. Take a look:

All the three apps - WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook - are owned by Mark Zuckerberg and run on shared infrastructure. "Sorry, something went wrong. We're working on it and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can," a message on the Facebook website said.

The message suggested a Domain Name System (DNS) error. DNS allows web addresses to take users to their destinations. A similar outage at cloud company Akamai Technologies Inc took down multiple websites in July.

WhatsApp also acknowledged the outage on Twitter: "We're aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We're working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience!"

The website downdetector.com, which tracks web services, also showed there were more than 50,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and Instagram. The outage might be affecting a larger number of users.