'Hello Literally Everyone': Twitter, Google Take Swipe At WhatsApp Outage

WhatsApp-Facebook Outage: Twitter, Google took a swipe at WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram after outage

With WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook down in several parts of the world, Twitter and Google took a swipe at the Facebook-owned services with hilarious memes.

The outage which began around 9:06 pm (IST) turned Twitter into a meme-fest as users thronged to Twitter - the social media platform up and running.

"Hello literally everyone," the microblogging website owned by Jack Dorsey tweeted on its official handle.

Many others, including Zomato, joined Twitter to take shots at the tech outage. Take a look:

it's ok instagram, surviving mondays is tough



cc - whatsapp — zomato (@zomato) October 4, 2021

Okay, who switched on DND? — Google India (@GoogleIndia) October 4, 2021

At least now we know why it sucks when one company owns everything. — Sahil Shah ???????? (@SahilBulla) October 4, 2021

WhatsApp being down reminds me of power cuts in the good old days when people used to step out of their houses or sit in their balconies, except now we just go on Twitter — Kevin Lee (@kevinkennethlee) October 4, 2021

Whatsapp is down!!! Quick!!! Email each other real factual news!! Reverse the damage!!! — Vir Das (@thevirdas) October 4, 2021

All the three apps - WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook - are owned by Mark Zuckerberg and run on shared infrastructure. "Sorry, something went wrong. We're working on it and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can," a message on the Facebook website said.

The message suggested a Domain Name System (DNS) error. DNS allows web addresses to take users to their destinations. A similar outage at cloud company Akamai Technologies Inc took down multiple websites in July.

WhatsApp also acknowledged the outage on Twitter: "We're aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We're working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience!"

The website downdetector.com, which tracks web services, also showed there were more than 50,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and Instagram. The outage might be affecting a larger number of users.