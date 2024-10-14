Advertisement

Facebook, Instagram Face Widespread Outage In US, Thousands Affected

There were more than 12,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and over 5,000 reports of issues with Instagram, according to Downdetector.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Facebook, Instagram Face Widespread Outage In US, Thousands Affected
Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram face outage in the US. (Representational)
United States:

Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users in the U.S. on Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 12,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and over 5,000 reports of issues with Instagram, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.

Meta Platforms did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Meta Outage, Instagram Down In US, Facebook Outage In US
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Israel PM Netanyahu Vows "Merciless Strikes" On Hezbollah, Including Beirut
Facebook, Instagram Face Widespread Outage In US, Thousands Affected
Amazon Unveils AI Tool To Help Drivers Find Packages Faster
Next Article
Amazon Unveils AI Tool To Help Drivers Find Packages Faster
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com