Facebook, Instagram Face Widespread Outage In US, Thousands Affected

Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users in the U.S. on Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 12,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and over 5,000 reports of issues with Instagram, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.

Meta Platforms did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

