WhatsApp, Instagram And Facebook Down For Thousands Globally

Facebook was down for more than 50,000 users while Instagram was down for more than 23,000 users, according to the outage tracking website.

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook was down for thousands of users across the globe

Meta Platforms's social media offerings Instagram, Threads and Facebook, and messaging app WhatsApp were down for thousands of users across the globe on Wednesday, according to Downdetector.com.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage could have affected a larger number of users.

Several users thronged Twitter to post about the outage. While some had genuine queries about the outage, many gave it a hilarious spin by posting memes.

