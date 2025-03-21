Instagram Down For Thousands Of Users In US: Report

Meta Platforms's Instagram was down for thousands of users in the U.S. on Thursday evening, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 19,431 incidents of people reporting issues with the platform, as of 7:25 p.m. ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

