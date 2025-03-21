Advertisement

Instagram Down For Thousands Of Users In US: Report

Instagram Down: There were more than 19,431 incidents of people reporting issues with the platform, as of 7:25 p.m. ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Instagram Down For Thousands Of Users In US: Report
Meta Platforms's Instagram was down for thousands of users in the U.S. on Thursday evening.

Meta Platforms's Instagram was down for thousands of users in the U.S. on Thursday evening, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 19,431 incidents of people reporting issues with the platform, as of 7:25 p.m. ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Instagram Down, Meta
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now