Instagram Down? Users In India Report Issues With Platform

Users in India are reporting issues with social media platform Instagram. Downdetector, a crowd-sourced outage tracking service, has been receiving complaints since Wednesday morning with numbers reaching a peak shortly after noon. Hundreds of people have reported facing issues with the photo and video sharing platform, according to Downdetector. The problem has been continuing since Tuesday evening. Most of the users complained about not being able to log in to Instagram app. The next major issue is posting content on the app, followed by some miscellaneous bugs.

Users also posted about Instagram issues on other platforms like X.

"Yes. It has happened again. Instagram is down. And now everyone is on Twitter," commented one user.

"Anyone else having trouble trying to post anything on @instagram? It's been this way for hours apparently and from the comments I've seen, I'm not the only one. Of course, we get no answer from anyone when you ask," said another user.

In October too, the Meta-owned app had gone down, leaving users unable to access the platform.

Before that, Instagram had suffered global outage in June. As per Downdetector, over 6,500 users reported issues with accessing the platform in India at the peak of an outage at around 12.02 pm.

In the past few weeks, Instagram has been rolling out enhanced privacy and parental controls for users under 18 in a significant overhaul aimed at addressing growing concerns around the negative effects of social media.

Meta, ByteDance's TikTok and Google's YouTube already face hundreds of lawsuits filed on behalf of children and school districts about the addictive nature of social media. Last year, 33 US states including California and New York sued the company for misleading the public about the dangers of its platforms.