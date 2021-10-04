WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Down For Users, Say Reports

Many users reported the social networking and messaging apps were inaccessible.

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook have gone down in several parts for the world, users reported on Monday evening.

"Sorry, something went wrong. We're working on it and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can," a message on the Facebook website said.

Users posted messages on Twitter saying the popular social networking and communication platforms were inaccessible around 9 pm Indian time.

The website downdetector.in which tracks web services also reported a sharp spike in complaints by users.

All three Facebook-owned properties are market leaders in India in their categories of instant messaging, photo sharing and social networking.