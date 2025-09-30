Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm In Delhi And Noida, Airlines Issue Advisory

Heavy and sudden rainfall has brought Delhi to a standstill, leaving some areas waterlogged and disrupting traffic on Tuesday.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm In Delhi And Noida, Airlines Issue Advisory
Airlines have also issued advisories, warning passengers of temporary disruptions.
  • Heavy rain and thunderstorms hit Delhi causing waterlogging in many areas
  • Traffic movement was disrupted in several parts of the city
  • Airlines including IndiGo and Air India warned of possible flight delays and disruptions
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
New Delhi:

Heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed parts of Delhi on Tuesday, bringing relief from the scorching heat over the past few days. Many areas in the city were waterlogged, disrupting traffic movement. Visuals showed the Zakhira underpass in the national capital waterlogged, with people trying to walk through the flooded street.

Airlines have also issued advisories, warning passengers of temporary disruptions in flight schedules.

"Persistent rainfall and thunderstorms are currently affecting #Delhi, leading to possible delays in flight operations. Our teams are closely monitoring the situation to ensure your journey resumes as soon as conditions improve. If you're travelling today, we recommend checking your flight status on our website or app before leaving for the airport. Please also allow for additional travel time, as road conditions may be slower than usual," IndiGo said in a post on X.

Air India, in its advisory, said, "Heavy rain may impact flight operations to and from Delhi today."

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert for heavy rainfall today.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Delhi Rain, Rain In Delhi, Floods In Delhi
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com