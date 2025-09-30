Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm In Delhi And Noida, Airlines Issue Advisory

Heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed parts of Delhi on Tuesday, bringing relief from the scorching heat over the past few days. Many areas in the city were waterlogged, disrupting traffic movement. Visuals showed the Zakhira underpass in the national capital waterlogged, with people trying to walk through the flooded street.

Zakhira underpass flooded after heavy rains in Delhi pic.twitter.com/nHAtWEoFG6 — NDTV (@ndtv) September 30, 2025

Airlines have also issued advisories, warning passengers of temporary disruptions in flight schedules.

"Persistent rainfall and thunderstorms are currently affecting #Delhi, leading to possible delays in flight operations. Our teams are closely monitoring the situation to ensure your journey resumes as soon as conditions improve. If you're travelling today, we recommend checking your flight status on our website or app before leaving for the airport. Please also allow for additional travel time, as road conditions may be slower than usual," IndiGo said in a post on X.

🌧️Travel Advisory



☔🛫 Persistent rainfall and thunderstorms are currently affecting #Delhi, leading to possible delays in flight operations.



Our teams are closely monitoring the situation to ensure your journey resumes as soon as conditions improve.



If you're travelling… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) September 30, 2025

Air India, in its advisory, said, "Heavy rain may impact flight operations to and from Delhi today."

#TravelAdvisory



Heavy rain may impact flight operations to and from Delhi today.



Please check your flight status here https://t.co/5vemTROi62 before heading to the airport and allow extra time for your journey due to possible slow moving traffic. — Air India (@airindia) September 30, 2025

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert for heavy rainfall today.