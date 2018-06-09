Heavy Rain Lashes Parts Of Maharashtra; No Weekend Off For Officials

Navy personnel will be on stand-by in parts of the city that are usually most flooded when there is heavy rain, say officials.

All India | Edited by | Updated: June 09, 2018 05:22 IST
In view of the alert, residents of Mumbai have been asked to stay indoors. (File pic)

New Delhi:  Parts of Maharashtra witnessed heavy rain on Friday evening, leaving several areas waterlogged, reported news agency ANI. The India Meteorological Department has forecast strong monsoon current in Mumbai on Saturday. The normal date for onset of monsoon in Mumbai is June 10. 

In view of the alert, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC has taken a number of precautionary measures to ensure that the residents don't face any problem. 

Residents of Mumbai have been asked to stay indoors. In a statement, the Regional Meteorological Centre of Mumbai said, "As rainfall activity is likely to enhance from 8th June with further increase on 9th June, people are advised to abstain from outdoor activities as much as possible during the period and also watch for the weather."
 
Schools will be kept open at all times for shelter if there is flooding, BMC said.

The BMC has cancelled the leaves of all its senior officials to prepare for any emergency. Three teams of National Disaster Response Force or NDRF will be stationed at Parel, Mankhurd (for eastern suburbs) and Andheri Sports Complex (for western suburbs). They are equipped with walkie-talkies and flood rescue material.

On Thursday, fishermen were warned against going too far out into the sea.

Heavy rain has also been forecast for coastal Karnataka, Goa and south Maharashtra.

