Heavy Rain In Tamil Nadu As Monsoon Intensifies, More Showers Likely

Tamil Nadu on Monday woke up to heavy rain, with Tuticorin being one of the worst-hit cities, dampening Diwali spirit. Tuticorin was pounded by over 8 cm of rain overnight, leaving several low-lying pockets inundated and water entering homes in parts of the city.

The Nilgiris, Erode, Theni, Virudhunagar, and Tirunelveli also witnessed heavy rain as the northeast monsoon intensified across the southern state.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Coonoor, Burliar and Periyakulam recorded around 9-10 cm, while Kodivery in Erode, Servalar in Tirunelveli, and Tuticorin railway station each received 8 cm.

Officials said storage levels in several key reservoirs across the state have touched near-full capacity after continuous rainfall over the past few days.

Low Pressure And Depression Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea is expected to intensify into a depression within 24 hours, moving westwards.

Another low-pressure system is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal within the next 24 hours and may concentrate into a depression over the central parts of the South Bay during the subsequent 48 hours.

Heavy To Very Heavy Rain Forecast

Enhanced rainfall activity is likely over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal during the next four days.

On Monday and Tuesday, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Cuddalore districts, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, are under orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain.

Heavy rain is also forecast for Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Thoothukudi, Villupuram, Ariyalur, and Perambalur districts.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, northern districts including Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, and Vellore are likely to experience very heavy rainfall.

Fishermen Alert And Wind Speeds

Squally weather with wind speeds reaching 45-55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, is likely to prevail along and off the Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, and Comorin area from October 20 to 24.

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till October 24, and those already out in the Bay of Bengal and adjoining west-central Bay have been told to return to shore by Tuesday morning.

State Preparedness

On Sunday, Chief Minister M K Stalin reviewed the rain preparedness with district collectors of areas expecting heavy rainfall. The Chief Minister said the state machinery is fully prepared to tackle any eventuality, with the State Disaster Response Force and local bodies on high alert.

Chennai On Watch

In Chennai, where waterlogging has been a recurring worry, the forecast of sustained heavy rain has raised fresh concerns. Though the DMK government has expanded the city's stormwater drain network, officials admit that works are still underway in some zones. The coming days are expected to test the system's readiness ahead of peak monsoon conditions.