Heavy Rain In Madhya Pradesh, Light Showers In Delhi: Check Weather Forecast For Next 2-3 Days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that active monsoon conditions are likely to prevail over central parts of the country during the next 3-4 days, with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations in eastern Madhya Pradesh. The weather department said widespread, very heavy rainfall is expected across several regions, including Uttarakhand, Tripura, Mizoram and Gujarat. Some regions are also expected to receive intense rain today, while some are likely to receive heavy rainfall today and tomorrow. The ongoing wet spell is expected to persist until July 13.

Here's a look at the rain situation across various states:

Weather forecast for Delhi-NCR

According to the weather department, Delhi-NCR is expected to witness a generally cloudy sky during the next two days, along with light to moderate rain and possible thunderstorms. Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 35 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius.

From Friday, July 10, through July 14, the forecast changes slightly. The IMD stated, "Generally cloudy sky. Very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorm/lightning."

No heatwave conditions are forecast for the days ahead.

Yellow alert in Himachal Pradesh

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated locations in six districts of Himachal Pradesh, with a yellow alert warning in effect until next Monday. The districts placed under the warning for Wednesday include Una, Bilaspur, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla and Sirmaur.

Heavy rainfall forecast in Northeast and West Bengal

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during 08th and 14th; Arunachal Pradesh during 11th-14th with very heavy rainfall over Tripura and Mizoram on 08th July.

Isolated heavy rainfall very likely to continue over Madhya Pradesh during 09th-14th; Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh during 09th-10th; West Bengal, Jharkhand on 09th, Odisha on 09th, 13th and 14th July with very heavy rainfall over Madhya Pradesh during 09th-11th; Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh on 08th and 09th July, the IMD said.

Weather forecast for Uttarakhand

The weather department has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Uttarakhand, predicting intense showers to continue until July 13. Districts expected to be impacted include Uttarkashi, Tehri, Bageshwar, Dehradun, Rudraprayag, and Nainital.

"Light and moderate rainfall at most/many places accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning likely over western Himalayan region and some/many places over the plains during next 7 days," the IMD said.