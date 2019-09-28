Heavy Rain In Bihar, Nitish Kumar Calls Meeting On Disaster Management

Patna will receive moderate rainfall accompanied by a thunderstorm for next two days.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today called a meeting for disaster management, via video conferencing, in the wake of heavy rain lashing Patna and other parts of the state.

Patna witnessed a heavy downpour today, causing traffic jams and water-logging in several parts of the city. The commuters on two-wheeler vehicles were seen wading through knee-deep waters. Pedestrians were also stranded for hours due to water-clogged roads and bridges.

Water has entered many residential areas and hospitals and is causing trouble for residents.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city will receive moderate rainfall accompanied by a thunderstorm for the next two days.

