Heavy Rain In Assam, State Faces Third Wave Of Floods This Year

Brahmaputra river is flowing above danger mark at Neamatighat in Jorhat and Tezpur (File)

With heavy rain for the last few days, Assam is experiencing its third wave of flood this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly 2.25 lakh people in nine districts are affected, with over 1.50 lakh people affected in Kampur circle in Nagaon district.

The Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger mark at Neamatighat in Jorhat district and Tezpur in Sonitpur. One person died in the rain on Sunday. The total deaths in this year's flood has gone up to 118.

Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Nagaon, Majuli, West Karbi Anglong, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts are seeing flash floods again.

Nearly 10,000 hectares of crop have got submerged in flood waters and 219 villages are flooded.

Last week, in neighbouring Meghalaya, due to heavy rains, flash floods and landslides created havoc. At least 13 people have been killed in rainfall-related incidents across Meghalaya since September 22, government sources added.

Road connectivity has been affected in Morigaon, Nagaon and West Karbi Anglong districts while 43 relief camps have been set up in three districts so far, the ASDMA said.