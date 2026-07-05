Heavy Rain Causes Waterlogging, Traffic Congestion In Gurugram

The rainfall in Gurugram on Sunday inundated several areas of the city, causing traffic congestion, officials said.

The Traffic Police claimed smooth movement of vehicles.

According to Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), waterlogging was reported in Narsinghpur, Rajiv Chowk, AIT Chowk, Khandsa Road and some areas of old Gurugram.

"No waterlogging concerns were reported in any of the city underpasses today and they were open to traffic all day," said an official.

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