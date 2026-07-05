Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Heavy Rain Causes Waterlogging, Traffic Congestion In Gurugram

The rainfall in Gurugram on Sunday inundated several areas of the city, causing traffic congestion, officials said.

Read Time: 1 min
trusted source trusted source
Share
Heavy Rain Causes Waterlogging, Traffic Congestion In Gurugram
The Traffic Police claimed smooth movement of vehicles.
Gurugram:

The rainfall in Gurugram on Sunday inundated several areas of the city, causing traffic congestion, officials said.

The Traffic Police claimed smooth movement of vehicles.

According to Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), waterlogging was reported in Narsinghpur, Rajiv Chowk, AIT Chowk, Khandsa Road and some areas of old Gurugram.

"No waterlogging concerns were reported in any of the city underpasses today and they were open to traffic all day," said an official.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Gurugram, Gurugram Rain, Gurugram Rain Alert
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com