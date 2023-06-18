54 Dead, 400 Hospitalised In 72 Hours At UP District Hospital Due To 'Severe Heat'

There's such a rush at the district hospital that patients are unable to get stretchers.

54 people have died and around 400 hospitalised in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia District Hospital in the last three days amid soaring temperatures. Doctors have said that though there are different reasons for the deaths, severe heat could be a factor. Hospitalisations are rising because of severe heat, they said. A severe heatwave has swept UP, with most places seeing temperatures north of 40 degrees.

The sudden increase in deaths and patients being admitted to hospitals with fever, breathing trouble, and other issues have overwhelmed the hospital, which has put its staff on alert.

23 patients died on June 15, 20 the next day, and 11 yesterday, SK Yadav, in-charge Medical Superintendent, District Hospital Ballia, said.

Dr BP Tiwari, Additional Health Director, Azamgarh Circle, has said a team is coming from Lucknow to investigate if there's some disease which is not being detected. When it is too hot or cold, respiratory patients, diabetes patients, and blood pressure patients are at increased risk. The mercury rising a little may have led to their deaths, Dr Tiwari speculated.

There's such a rush at the district hospital that patients are unable to get stretchers, and many attendants are carrying their patients to the emergency ward on their shoulders. The Additional Health Director has, however, claimed that it gets difficult if ten patients turn up at the same time, but they do have stretchers.