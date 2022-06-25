Headless Body Of 17-Year-Old Teenager Found In Uttar Pradesh

A case has been registered in this regard, police said. (File)

A headless body of a 17-year-old teenager was found in Lar area of the district, police said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said that the dead teenager has been identified as Rahman. His fingers and toes were also found to be chopped off.

On Thursday evening, Rahman left his house on a motorcycle.

His family members told that Rahman had said he will return soon, but he did not return. Even his mobile phone was switched off, police said.

In the morning some people saw a headless body on the Sutavar-Chaumukha road, which is almost 3 kilometers from Lar, and informed the police.

The image of the body was uploaded on social media after which people from Lar identified Rahman.

His motorcycle was found in Mayil police station area, around 15 kilometres from his house, police said.

A case has been registered in this regard, and the accused persons will be caught soon, the SP added.

