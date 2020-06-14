'He Was From My City': Ravi Shankar Prasad On Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his home in Mumbai's Bandra today.

Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Smriti Irani today mourned Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Mumbai home today. The body of the actor was found at his house in Bandra and it was a case of suicide, the police said, triggering shockwaves across the nation.

As stunned Bollywood expressed grief on Twitter, the political establishment also expressed condolences for the actor who rose to stardom with Balaji's television show Pavitra Rishta.

Sushant Singh Rajput later became known for films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, where he played the title role, Detective Byomkesh Bakshyi and Chhichhore.

"Shocked to learn that super talented actor #SushantSinghRajput is no more.He was from my city Patna. Remember meeting him in Rashtrapati Bhawan during oath taking ceremony last year. He had told me that his family lived in Rajiv Nagar,Patna. He had miles to go. He left too soon," Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted.

Shocked to learn that super talented actor #SushantSinghRajput is no more.He was from my city Patna. Remember meeting him in Rashtrapati Bhawan during oath taking ceremony last year. He had told me that his family lived in Rajiv Nagar,Patna. He had miles to go. He left too soon. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 14, 2020

Union minister Smriti Irani, who turned to politics after her runaway hit " Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" on television, also expressed grief through her tweet.

"I have no words , no understanding of why you left the way you did. From a bright young kid who came to Balaji to a star who made the Nation swoon.. you had come a long way and had many more miles to go. You will be missed #SushantSinghRajput gone too soon," her post read.

I have no words , no understanding of why you left the way you did. From a bright young kid who came to Balaji to a star who made the Nation swoon.. you had come a long way and had many more miles to go. You will be missed #SushantSinghRajput gone too soon .. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput, who was from Patna, studied engineering in New Delhi before dropping out to pursue a career in acting.

His last post on Instagram was a tribute to his late mother a week ago. "Blurred past evaporating from teardrops, unending dreams carving an arc of smile And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two," the post read.