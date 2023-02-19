In Setback For Karnataka BJP, Lingayat Leader Joins Congress Ahead Of Polls

DK Shivakumar claimed that many BJP leaders want to join the Congress.

HD Thammaiah, a BJP Lingayat leader in Karnataka and a close confidant of the party's National General Secretary CT Ravi, today resigned as the primary member of the BJP to join the Congress, sparking speculations that less than three months before the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the ruling party is facing discontent from leaders waiting for tickets.

Soon after Mr Thammaiah's resignation, he was seen being welcomed into Congress by Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar, who said he was joining the party without any expectations. Mr Shivakumar also claimed that many BJP leaders want to join the Congress, but he won't reveal the names.

HD Thammaiah was Chikkamagaluru constituency's district Convenor of the BJP, and wanted a ticket to contest in the upcoming polls. A party worker for over 17 years, he has served in various capacities in the BJP, but never got the opportunity to contest elections. He was reportedly eying the Chikkamagaluru assembly constituency for the state polls in May this year.

"I have been working in the BJP and fulfilled my responsibilities in various posts since 2007, but the current political developments have disappointed me. As a result, I wish to resign from my post as convener of the district unit as well as primary member of the BJP. I wish to express gratitude to all office-bearers, heads and members of all boards, forums and units of the BJP, who helped me in my work for 17 years. I also thank all my activist colleagues and senior leaders of the BJP," Mr Thammaiah's resignation letter read.

Yesterday, he held a secret meeting at a hotel with over 500 BJP workers, who will presumably also shift to the grand old party.

HD Thammaiah's switch can be damaging for the BJP, which is aggressively campaigning to get the support of the state's dominant Lingayat population, who form 16-17% of the electorate.