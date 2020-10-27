Court Cancels Case Against Journalist Who Accused Uttarakhand Chief Minister

The Uttarakhand High Court also cancelled the case filed against the journalist. (Representational)

The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday cancelled a case against a journalist for a social media post alleging that a man from Jharkhand deposited money after demonetisation into the bank account of a couple related to Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and directed that a CBI inquiry be conducted into the matter.

Issuing the order, Justice Ravindra Maithani also said all documents related to the case be submitted before the court.

Umesh Sharma, a journalist, had filed a petition in the court, seeking cancelling of a case filed against him for a social media post, in which he had claimed that Amritesh Chauhan from Jharkhand deposited money after demonetisation into the bank account of Harendra Singh Rawat and his wife Savita Rawat for the personal benefit of Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat.

Bank statements were also attached with the post in support of the allegations.

Harendra Singh Rawat then filed a case on July 31 at a police station in Dehradun against Umesh Sharma, accusing him of blackmailing. He claimed that the allegations were false and baseless and Umesh Sharma had forged the bank statements.

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Kapil Sibal pleaded on behalf of Umesh Sharma.

Justice Maithani then cancelled the first information report against Umesh Sharma and issued directions for a CBI probe into the whole matter.

