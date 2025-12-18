Advertisement
Anupama Gulati Murder Case: Court Upholds Life Term Of Man For Killing Wife

Anupama's software engineer husband, Rajesh Gulati, had filed an appeal in the high court challenging the lower court's order.

Read Time: 2 mins
The case was heard by a division bench of Justice Ravindra Maithani and Justice Alok Mehra.
Dehradun:

The Uttarakhand High Court has upheld the life sentence awarded by the lower court in the Anupama Gulati murder case of Dehradun.

Anupama's software engineer husband, Rajesh Gulati, had filed an appeal in the high court challenging the lower court's order. Rajesh Gulati was accused of brutally murdering his wife Anupama Gulati on October 17, 2010, dismembering her body into 72 pieces, and keeping them in a deep freezer.

The murder came to light on December 12, 2010, when Anupama's brother came from Delhi to Dehradun to inquire about her.

On September 1, 2017, the Dehradun court sentenced Rajesh Gulati to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 15 lakh. The court ordered that Rs 70,000 be deposited in the government treasury, while the remaining amount be kept in a bank until Anupama's children attain adulthood.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Anupama Gulati Murder Case, Uttarakhand High Court
