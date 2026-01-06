Summons Through WhatsApp, Email Allowed In Cheque Bounce Complaints: Court

The Uttarakhand High Court has ordered that the state can now issue a summons in a cheque bounce case via email and WhatsApp.

According to a circular issued by Registrar General Yogesh Kumar Gupta, the court has directed that in cheque bounce cases, summons will no longer be sent only through traditional modes.

Under the Uttarakhand Electronic Process Rules, 2025, summons can now also be served through email, mobile phones, and messaging applications such as WhatsApp.

At the time of filing the complaint, the complainant will be required to provide the accused individual's email and WhatsApp details, along with a mandatory affidavit certifying the authenticity of the information.

A synopsis in a prescribed format must be attached to every complaint, which will be entered into the computer system by the court staff.

Before issuing a summons to the accused, no additional procedure under Section 223 of the BNNS will be required.

A new draft template has been added to the software, which will automatically calculate the limitation period relating to the "cause of action," the circular said.

To provide early relief to the accused, the court has introduced an option for online payment. The summons will now clearly mention the online payment facility along with a payment link.

The accused will be able to directly deposit the cheque amount by entering the CNR number or case credentials. If the accused makes payment through this facility, the court may close the case based on compounding.

The directions were issued in compliance with a recent Supreme Court judgment in Sanjabij Turi v Kishore S Barkar.

The top court observed that lakhs of cheque bounce cases are pending across the country, placing a heavy burden on the judicial system.

The high court said false email or WhatsApp information may lead to penal action.

