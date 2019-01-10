Have You Seen Ranveer Singh's Selfie Yet? PM Modi's In It, And...

The selfie that was taken by actor Ranveer Singh also had the other young actors. (File)

Actor Ranveer Singh's star-studded selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the rage on social media after a visit by a delegation of film personalities. Besides the Simmba actor, the photo featured Ranbir Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurana, Siddharth Malhotra, Ekta Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, Ali Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Varun Dhawan. Filmmakers Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty were also present in the meeting.

It was described as a "courtesy meeting" in which there were discussions on how the industry has always played an important role in building a better nation and a better society through entertainment.

According to an actor present in the meeting, various issues concerning the film industry were discussed. Filmmakers thanked and acknowledged PM Modi's GST change and giving space to the industry to connect.

Ranveer Singh's selfie with PM Modi was shared by Karan Johar on Instagram, who hoped such meetings became a regular affair. He wrote,"Powerful and timely conversations can bring about change and this was one of what we hope will become a regular conversation. Meeting the Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi today was an incredible opportunity."

"As a community, there is a huge interest to contribute to nation building. There is so much that we want to do. And can do and this dialogue was towards how and what ways we can do that. When the youngest country (in demography) joins hands with the largest movie industry in the world, we hope to be a force to reckon with. Together we would love to inspire and ignite positive changes to a transformative India," he added.

He also thanked PM Modi on behalf of the film industry for reducing GST rates on movie tickets.