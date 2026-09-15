Mother Of Suvendu Adhikari's Ex-Aide Is Face Of BJP's Nandigram Gamble

The BJP has announced its candidates for the by-elections in two high-profile Assembly constituencies, ending weeks of speculation and delivering a major surprise.

Following candidate announcements by the Congress, the CPM and various factions of the Trinamool Congress, the BJP on Tuesday revealed its nominees for the Nandigram and Rejinagar by-elections.

Hasirani Rath has been named the BJP candidate for the Nandigram by-election, while Shakharav Sarkar will contest from Rejinagar.

Hasirani Rath is the mother of late Chandranath Rath, who served as an aide to Suvendu Adhikari. She is set to file her nomination papers today in the presence of Adhikari.

BJP Picks Chandranath Rath's Mother For Nandigram

Chandranath Rath, a native of Chandipur, had served as a personal assistant to Suvendu Adhikari. He was murdered after the change of government in the state.

Following his death, local residents demanded that his mother, Hasirani Rath, be fielded as a candidate for the Nandigram Assembly seat. The BJP has now officially nominated her for the Nandigram (Assembly Constituency No. 210) by-election.

Chandranath Rath was killed on May 6, two days after the election results were declared. He was shot dead at point-blank range by bike-borne assailants in the Madhyamgram area of North 24 Parganas. He was riding pillion at the time of the attack. The rider also sustained injuries in the incident.

The Rath family hails from Chandipur in East Midnapore. After the incident, Suvendu Adhikari met Chandranath's family and assured them of justice. Since then, Hasirani Rath has continued to express faith in him.

Political Background

Hasirani Rath comes from a middle-class background but has been associated with politics since 1998. She has also contested panchayat elections in the past and served two terms as a panchayat member.

By nominating her, the BJP has sought to bring a grassroots political figure to the forefront. The move is consistent with the party's recent approach to candidate selection in West Bengal. In the 2026 Assembly elections, the BJP fielded Ratna Debnath, the mother of an RG Kar medic, from the Panihati seat.

Nomination Filing Today

By-elections for the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies are scheduled for October 6. The last date for filing nominations is September 16.

Reacting to her candidature, Hasirani Rath said, "Our BJP party is an organised party. Since my elder son, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, is my guardian, I will accept any responsibility given by him."