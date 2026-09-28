Suvendu Adhikari Says Bengal Will Protect Cows, Jail People Who Insult Monks

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said his government would protect 'gaumata' and jail anybody who insults monks, while asserting that winds have changed in the state.

Addressing a Bhagavad Gita recital event organised by the Bangur Jagaran Mancha at the Netaji Indoor Stadium here, he said there was nothing to fear while following or promoting a faith.

"Recite and distribute the Bhagavad Gita, distribute Hanuman Chalisa without any hesitation. Chant Hare Krishna mantra, blow conches; there is nothing to be scared of. The winds have changed ('mausam badal gaya hai')," he said.

"The government of tika, sikha, dhoti, tulsi has arrived. The government to protect 'gaumata' is here," he said at the event, which saw 11,000 people recite the Bhagavad Gita in unison.

The chief minister also asserted that his government "would imprison those who insult monks".

Referring to the recent visit of Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Baba, to Bengal, Adhikari said saints and religious leaders should be free to preach their beliefs.

He also alleged that photographs and effigies of Shastri had been burnt in the state, and said his government had taken action against those involved.

"I have already said in the assembly that those who insult sadhus, saints and mahants will have to go to jail," the chief minister said.

Adhikari urged people to remain united and alert against what he described as the "tukde tukde gang", referring to those he alleged were raising slogans of "Kashmir maange azadi" (Kashmir wants freedom).

"Do not be afraid at all. Everyone must remain united," he said.

Taking a dig at former chief minister Mamata Banerjee over her "azadi" remarks in Serampore on Saturday, he said, "India got independence in 1947. If she makes such statements, the nationalists will teach her a lesson."

Adhikari said he was a part of Sunday's event not in his capacity as a chief minister, but "as a Sanatani".

Referring to previous Gita recitation programmes, he said around one lakh people had gathered at the Brigade Parade Ground last year, followed by a programme in Siliguri with around 50,000 participants.

Adhikari said another such recital programme involving around 10 lakh people was scheduled for December 29, which is likely to be attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The CM also referred to spiritual leader Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, and said he had expressed interest to visit Bengal during Makar Sankranti next year, and hold a large religious congregation at the Brigade Parade Ground.

Adhikari added the state government would have a pavilion at the Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)