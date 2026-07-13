Hash Oil Valued In Crores Seized, Peddlers Among 7 Arrested In Hyderabad

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Hyderabad Commissioner's Task Force has seized nearly 25 litres of hash oil valued at over Rs 3 crore in separate operations. Seven individuals, including peddlers and consumers, have also been arrested.

Of them, three peddlers were arrested in Jubilee Hills after the Secunderabad Zone Task Force and local police intercepted a drug distribution network.

The arrested were identified as Bonangi Chinnayya Padal (24), Padamatiniti Bharath Kumar (23), and Mohammad Shoaib (20). Two consumers, Bogam Kalyan Teja (22) and Tudapalli Uday Kumar (25), were also arrested.

"Shoaib and Bharath Kumar procured the hash oil from Padal in Narsipatnam, Andhra Pradesh, to sell in small 4 ml vials across Hyderabad for Rs 3,000 each to fund a lavish lifestyle," said VC Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad.

The police have recovered 75 small vials containing a total of 1.25 litres of hash oil, a two-wheeler, and four mobile phones, together at Rs 16 lakh. A supplier from Odisha, identified as Lobby, remains at large.

In a separate incident on Sunday, the Task Force arrested two interstate smugglers in Erragadda. Lasangi Yakobu (29) and Yendrapalli Suri Babu (32), both from Andhra Pradesh, were caught along with 23.706 litres of hash oil worth Rs 2.96 crore.

The two had reportedly collected the banned substance near the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border and smuggled it into Hyderabad via train. "They were intercepted by the police while waiting to board a bus to Bengaluru, where the consignment was destined for a local peddler," Sajjanar added.

The CP strongly urged the youth to stay away from the trap of substance abuse and requested the public to report any suspicious drug-related activities to help make Hyderabad a drug-free city.

The police are working with multiple agencies to curb the drug menace in the city, he warned the peddlers.