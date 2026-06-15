Fight Over Dripping Laundry In Hyderabad Locality, Cops Called In

A late-night dispute between two neighbouring families in Hyderabad over water dripping from clothes hung out to dry escalated into a physical fight, briefly creating tensions in the area on Sunday.

According to the police, the incident began when members of one family objected to water falling onto their premises from clothes being dried by their neighbours. What started as a verbal exchange soon intensified into a heated confrontation between the families. During the fight, some members of one family allegedly assaulted individuals from the other house, prompting residents to alert the police.

Upon receiving information, police teams, including DCP Charminar zone Kiran Khare Prabhakar along with a huge police force, rushed to the locality and intervened to prevent the situation from escalating further.

"The situation is completely under control. Police responded immediately after receiving information and took all necessary measures to ensure peace and public safety," the DCP said.

He advised residents not to pay attention to rumours on social media and appealed for restraint.

"We request citizens not to believe, share or circulate any unverified information, photographs or videos related to the incident. Such content can create unnecessary panic and disturb communal harmony," Khare Kiran Prabhakar said.

The officer warned that strict action would be taken against those attempting to spread misinformation. "Legal action, including criminal cases, will be initiated against individuals found spreading false or misleading information that has the potential to disrupt law and order," he added.

Police have registered a case based on complaints received from the families involved and have begun an investigation into the incident. Officials said statements are being recorded and appropriate legal action will follow based on the findings.

Additional police personnel were deployed in the locality as a precautionary measure.

Authorities said the area remained peaceful on Monday, with normal activities continuing without interruption.