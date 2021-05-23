Haryana To Launch Anti-Covid 'Sanjeevani Pariyojana' For Quick Medicare Access At Home

Haryana will launch anti-Covid "Sanjeevani Pariyojana" to provide quick medical care at home

Haryana will launch on Monday an anti-Covid "Sanjeevani Pariyojana" to provide for supervised and quick medical care at home largely for people in rural areas with mild to moderate symptoms of the disease.

"Sanjeevani Pariyojana" will extend medical care to rural areas where awareness of the second wave of COVID-19 and how to treat it remains low, an official spokesperson said in Chandigarh on Sunday.

Chief Minister ML Khattar will roll out the initiative on May 24, through video conferencing, he added.

The spokesperson described the programme as an important step in bringing much needed medical care to the people "who need it most, when they need it most".

"The initiative will comprise an Integrated Command and Control Centre for managing critical resources like hospital beds availability, oxygen supply, ambulance tracking and door-to-door awareness campaign to enable a bird's eye view of the entire healthcare system for the district administration," the spokesperson said.

"Besides, a Covid hotline will augment existing call centre capabilities to support basic triaging and guidance for patients with suspected or clinically diagnosed COVID-19," he said.

The initiative will expand the scope of medical advice beyond qualified doctors by mobilizing 200 final year and pre-final year medical students, besides interns, and connecting them to consultants and experts, he said.

"This effort will enhance telemedicine/virtual health capabilities to provide treatment and monitoring for mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 from the point of their first visit till discharge facilitating activities such as consultations, investigation reports, upshifting the patient and monitoring test results," he added.

He said various interrelated activities will enable the Haryana government to offer a three-tier medical infrastructure for patients, including isolation wards at the village level and sub-centre level and in some cases at Primary Health Care centres for patients with mild symptoms who are unable to isolate at home, staffed with a doctor (including Ayush doctors), some nursing staff and volunteers.

Besides, community health centres or field hospitals at district or sub-district level, for patients with moderate symptoms in need of oxygen support, equipped with oxygen concentrators and advanced medical centres at larger government, civil or private hospitals equipped with ICU facilities for critical patients.