Haryana, Punjab Broil As Maximum Temperature Settles Above 40 Degrees

Hot weather conditions prevailed in Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday with the maximum temperature settling above the 40 degrees Celsius-mark in most parts of the two states.

In Haryana, sizzling heat swept across Hisar as the mercury settled at 42.5 degrees Celsius, according to a report of the Meteorological Department here.

Sweltering heat also prevailed in Mahendergarh, which recorded a high of 42.1 degrees Celsius.

Karnal also experienced a hot day recording a high of 40.7 degrees Celsius.

Ambala recorded a high of 40.5 degrees Celsius, Panchkula recorded a high of 39.2 degrees Celsius while Bhiwani's maximum temperature settled at 40.5 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a maximum temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius.

The mercury settled at 40.7 degrees Celsius in Amritsar and at 41.9 degrees Celsius in Patiala.

Ludhiana recorded a high of 40.9 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature in Pathankot settled at 41.1 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 40 degrees Celsius.

