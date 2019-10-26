Haryana Politician Ajay Chautala Granted Leave From Jail

Ajay Chautala has been lodged in jail along with his father Om Prakash Chautala (File)

Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala's father Ajay Chautala, who is lodged in the Tihar jail after his conviction in a teachers recruitment scam, has been granted a two-week leave from jail, officials said.

Ajay Chautala is scheduled to leave Tihar jail either on Saturday evening or Sunday morning, officials said.

According to Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel, Ajay Chautala has been granted a two-week furlough and it will start from the day he will step out of the jail premises.

He has been lodged in jail along with his father and former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala.

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya invited the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday to form the government after the party staked claim with the support of the JJP.

Chief Minister-elect Manohar Lal Khattar said Dushyant Chautala will take oath as his deputy and the oath-taking ceremony will take place at 2.15 pm on Sunday.

