Haryana Man Gets Death Penalty For Murder Of Sister In Honour Killing

A local court awarded the death penalty to a 26-year-old man Wednesday for murdering his sister.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Pankaj awarded the sentence to Ashok, 26, a resident of Juglan village in Hisar district.

Ashok was held guilty of murdering his sister Kiran on February 9, 2017. According to prosecution, Rohtas of Siswal village had a love marriage with Kiran on August 8, 2015. The woman's family had opposed their marriage as Rohtas belonged to a different community.

On February 9, 2017, Kiran was murdered under suspicious circumstances in Juglan village. She was later cremated in the village by her family members.

A police complaint was subsequently lodged after the man, who had helped register their marriage, raised suspicion alleging that Kiran's death could be a case of honour killing.

The police later arrested Ashok, the brother of the victim. A case was registered against Ashok under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.