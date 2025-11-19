Opinion: How Hasina's Death Sentence Has Put Delhi-Dhaka Relations At Crossroads

The Bangladesh International Crimes Tribunal sentenced ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death for crimes against humanity, which also included directing destructive force during the June 2024 student-led protests.

Hasina, who resigned and fled to India, has denied the charges and claimed that the prosecution is politically motivated.

However, India is not shocked by the capital punishment awarded to Hasina by the Bangladesh Tribunal. Former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal was also given the death penalty when he was tried in absentia, while former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun was sentenced to five years in prison.

Although the United Nations and other organisations have expressed concerns about the process of their judicial prosecution, the political conviction of the Bangladesh authorities is evident, as they are not withdrawing their decision to impose capital punishment on Hasina.

It is unlikely that India will return Hasina to Bangladesh. Dhaka itself is not pursuing the extradition requests stringently, as bringing the 78-year-old ousted leader back would increase internal tensions in the country, making it difficult for interim government chief Muhammad Yunus to manage, especially before the general elections in February.

Moreover, India can refuse Bangladesh's extradition request if the charges against Hasina appear politically motivated or filed in bad faith.

Amid strained ties, Bangladesh's National Security Adviser (NSA), Khalilur Rahman, a close aide of Yunus, is visiting New Delhi to participate in a regional security conclave. An individual conversation with Ajit Doval, the Indian National Security Adviser, is possible. Currently, the primary concern is India's strategy and the future of the Indo-Bangladeshi relationship.

While Bangladesh's internal turmoil is detrimental to India, New Delhi does not wish to meddle in the internal dynamics of Bangladesh's political system.

Hasina's Awami League will now find it difficult to participate in the upcoming election in Bangladesh.

There has also been a continuous attempt to align the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Awami League, but this is now impossible. Additionally, the BNP, especially Tarique Rahman, the son of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, is not particularly interested in allying with the Awami League.

They believe that the Awami League still carries anti-incumbency sentiment across Bangladesh. BNP expects to win more seats if they contest alone.

The role of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami remains significant. They have launched a Hindu wing within their organisation. Since the announcement, there have been no crimes or acts of violence against the Hindu organisation like those seen during Hasina's ouster.

Yunus' interim government barred the entry of Islamic fundamentalist clergyman Zakir Naik into Bangladesh after India raised strong objections. The decision was made in November 2025, citing security and logistical concerns. In a way, the interim government attempted to cooperate with India.

After the historical baggage of 1971, India has sympathy for Hasina and the Awami League and will undoubtedly make an effort to provide protection. Still, this does not imply any commitment, given the current state of affairs in Bangladesh.

Complicating matters, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, has been giving interviews to Bengali media. Bangladesh is displeased, but India maintains that it is neither sponsoring these interviews nor restricting them, arguing that the individuals involved enjoy freedom of speech while under political shelter.

However, New Delhi is seeking more dialogue with Dhaka to address and resolve outstanding issues.