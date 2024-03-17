Haryana Chief Minister Orders Magisterial Probe After 40 Injured In Factory Blast

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has ordered a magisterial probe into the boiler blast at a spare parts manufacturing facility in Rewari district, which left 40 workers injured.

Officials said on Sunday that the chief minister has ordered a probe under a Sub Divisional Magistrate.

Saini has directed the Rewari Deputy Commissioner to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.

Around 40 workers were rushed to various hospitals with burn injuries following the blast in the manufacturing facility in the industrial area of Dharuhera in Rewari on Saturday, police said.

Many of the injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Rewari while some were referred to other hospitals in Gurugram, Dharuhera, and Rewari.

A seriously injured worker was referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)