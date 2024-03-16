Over 40 Workers Injured In Explosion At Haryana Factory

Rewari blast: Videos from the accident site showed people running out of the factory gate

Over 40 workers were rushed to hospitals with burn injuries after an explosion at an auto spare parts factory in Haryana on Saturday. The accident took place around 5.50 pm when a boiler burst in the dust collector at Life Long Company in Dharuhera, a big Industrial hub in Rewari District.

No casualty was reported yet, a senior officer said.

Videos from the accident site showed people running out of the factory gate with columns of smoke rising into the evening sky.

Those injured have been admitted to Sir Shadi Lal Trauma Center.

"A boiler has exploded in a factory in Dharuhera, Rewari. We have alerted the hospitals. We have sent the ambulance to the factory. Several people have burn injuries. Around 40 people are injured and there is one serious patient who has been referred to Rohtak...," Dr Surender Yadav, Civil Surgeon, told news agency ANI.

One serious patient was referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak.