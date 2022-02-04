Haryana Challenges In Supreme Court Order To Stop 75% Locals' Jobs Quota

The Haryana government has challenged in Supreme Court the order to halt 75% quota in private jobs for locals. The Punjab and Haryana High Court had yesterday halted the reservation.

In its plea, the state government argues that the high court passed its decision after a hearing of just one and a half minute. It also says that the lawyer representing the state was not heard in the High Court.

The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, was passed in November last year. It had come into effect on January 15 this year.