RBI Invites Applications For 120 Grade B Officer Vacancies, Check Key Details

RBI Recruitment 2025: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced recruitment for 120 Officer positions for the year 2025. Candidates aspiring to work in India's central bank can apply online via the official website. The application process will begin on September 10 and close on September 30 at 6 PM.

Vacancy Details:

Officers in Grade B (DR) - General: 83 posts

Officers in Grade B (DR) - Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR): 17 posts

Officers in Grade B (DR) - Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM): 20 posts

Eligibility Criteria:

General Stream: Graduation in any discipline with at least 60% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwBD) or post-graduation with 55% marks (pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD). Professional qualifications like CA final or equivalent government-recognised technical degrees are also eligible.

DEPR Stream: Master's degree in Economics, Finance, Econometrics, or related fields with a minimum of 55% marks. Candidates with PGDM/MBA (Finance) or research/teaching experience may be eligible for age relaxation.

DSIM Stream: Master's in Statistics, Mathematical Statistics, Mathematical Economics, or related fields with at least 55% marks. M.Stat. from ISI, PGDBA (ISI Kolkata/IIT Kharagpur/IIM Calcutta), or related post-graduate diplomas are also accepted.

Applicants must be between 21 and 30 years as of July 1, 2025.

Candidates with MPhil or PhD qualifications have the upper age limits extended to 32 and 34 years, respectively.

Application Fee:

General/OBC: Rs 850

SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 100

Exam Schedule

Phase-I Online Examination of Grade 'B' (DR) - General- October 18

Phase-I Online Examination of Grade 'B' (DR) - DEPR (Paper 1 and 2), DSIM (Paper-1)- October 19

Phase-II Online Examination for Grade 'B' (DR) - General- December 06

Phase-II Online/Written Examination for Grade 'B' (DR) -DEPR (Paper-1 and 2) /DSIM (Paper-2 and 3)- December 06

How To Apply:

Visit the RBI's official website and navigate to Opportunities RBI, current vacancies

and navigate to Opportunities RBI, current vacancies Locate the notification titled "Direct Recruitment for Officers in Grade B (DR) 2025 - General/DEPR/DSIM"

Click online application to register and fill the application form.

Upload required documents (educational certificates, experience proof, photograph) and pay the application fee.

Download and save the completed application for future reference.

Selection Process:

The recruitment involves three stages: Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Interview.

The prelims exam consists of a single paper comprising 200 questions, with a total of 200 marks. Candidates will have 120 minutes to complete the paper.

The questions will be from the following sections:

General Awareness

Quantitative Aptitude

English Language

Reasoning

Paper 1: Economics & Social Issues - Objective + Descriptive (100 marks, 120 min)

Paper 2: English Writing Skills - Descriptive (100 marks, 90 min)

Paper 3: Finance & Management - Objective + Descriptive (100 marks, 120 min)

Interview:

Candidates will be shortlisted based on Phase 2 scores. The interview carries 50 marks.