RBI Hiring Banks Medical Consultant, Check Details

Applicant should possess MBBS degree of any university recognised by the Medical Council of India in the Allopathic system of medicine.

Eligible candidates may apply as per the format on or before November 14, 2025.
  • Reserve Bank of India invites applications for two part-time Banks Medical Consultant posts
  • The contract duration for the posts is three years with a Rs 1,000 per hour remuneration
  • Candidates must hold an MBBS degree recognised by the Medical Council of India
New Delhi:

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates to fill up two posts of part-time Bank's Medical Consultant (BMC). The hiring is being conducted on contractual basis for three years.
Eligible candidates may apply as per the format on or before November 14, 2025. The application should reach the Regional Director, Human Resource Management Department, Reserve Bank of India, 4th Floor, Main Office Building, Near Gandhi Bridge, Ahmedabad - 380014. 

Eligibility criteria:

Applicant should possess MBBS degree of any university recognised by the Medical Council of India in the Allopathic system of medicine.
Applicants having post graduate degree in General Medicine can also apply for this post.
He/She should have a minimum of two years post qualification experience practicing Allopathic system of medicine in any hospital or clinic as Medical Practitioner.
The applicant should have his/her dispensary or place of residence within a radius of 10-15 kms from the Bank's dispensaries.

Salary:

During the period of contract, a remuneration of Rs 1,000 per hour will be paid. Out of the monthly remuneration so payable, a sum of Rs.1,000 per month will be treated as conveyance expenses and Rs1,000 per month will be paid as the reimbursement of mobile charges. No other facilities/perks will be payable to the BMC engaged on contract basis.

Selection procedure: 

The Bank will be conducting interview and document verification for the shortlisted candidates.
 

RBI, Reserve Bank Of India, RBI Jobs
