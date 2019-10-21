Haryana Assembly Elections 2019: Voting At Over 3,000 Booths To Be Webcast

Voting for 90 Assembly seats in Haryana will start at 7 am today.

To ensure maximum security, live footage of voting at over 3,000 critical vulnerable polling stations in Haryana will be monitored the state's Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal said on Sunday.

Officials will monitor these polling stations from a control room set up in Chandigarh, Mr Agarwal said. He added that on the morning of October 21, the information of the mock poll will be available directly in the control room through the dashboard.

A control room has been set up at Chandigarh headquarters, in which news and complaints coming on electronic and social media are being closely monitored and prompt action is being taken.

A total of 19,578 polling stations have been set up in Haryana, out of which 2,987 have been marked as vulnerable. Over 150 polling stations have been identified as critical.

Voting for 90 Assembly seats of the state will start at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. The counting of votes will be done on October 24.

More than 40,000 Haryana Police personnel, over 13,000 paramilitary personnel and more than 20,000 Home Guards and Special Police Officers have been deployed for conducting the elections.

The assembly election will witness a multi-cornered contest among BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).

