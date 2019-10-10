Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 - 'No Traffic Challan If You Elect Me MLA': BJP Candidate's Promise

BJP candidate Dudaram Bishnoi made the comments while addressing a public gathering.

A BJP candidate in Haryana has said that he will ensure that "no challan is issued to their vehicles by the authorities" if he gets elected as their representative.

"You will elect me as your MLA from this constituency. It's about drugs abuse, it's about education, the authorities who issue challan to the motorcycle riders- all these small problems would end automatically when your brother or son will become an MLA," BJP candidate Dudaram Bishnoi said while addressing a public gathering.

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2019, passed by Parliament in July, has led to steep increased in fines from September 1. News of commuters being challaned with heavy fines have often been reported since.

The traffic police are also running awareness campaigns to inform the public on the traffic rules.

Elections for 90 member Haryana Assembly is slated for October 21 and counting of votes will take place on October 24.

