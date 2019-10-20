Haryana Assembly Elections 2019: Cash, Liquor Worth Over Rs 23 Crore Seized In Haryana

Haryana Police seized Rs 1.33 crore in cash from a car in Gurugram. (Representational)

Haryana Police have seized cash amounting to over Rs 1.33 crore from a car in Gurugram ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

This is the biggest ever cash seizure carried out by the police since the model code of conduct came into force in the state.

Joint Chief Electoral Officer Dr Inder Jeet on Saturday said that the Income Tax Department, the police and Excise Department have seized liquor and cash to worth over Rs 23 crore. Jewelry worth over Rs 14 has also been seized.

The Joint Chief Electoral Officer said to maintain law and order in the state, over 1 lakh licensed arms have been submitted by the Haryana Police. Along with this, the police have also seized 254 illegal weapons.

He said that across the State, 482 police check posts have been set up by the Police Department, to ensure law and order during the elections and no disturbance is created by any anti-social elements.

Haryana goes to polls on October 21. The counting of votes will take place on October 24.

