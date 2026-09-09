Harsimrat Badal Files Complaint With Women's Body Against Bhagwant Mann, Wife

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday filed a complaint with the National Commission for Women in Delhi against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his wife, accusing them of protecting a rape accused and demanding a CBI probe.

There was no immediate reaction from Mann and his wife Gurpreet Kaur to the allegation.

"Today, I approached the National Commission for Women, apprised them about this 'Satkar Nahin Balatkaar' regime, submitted all evidence and sought an independent CBI probe into the matter.

"I have been assured of all help from the NCW. I hope and pray that this grave matter reaches its rightful solution and together, all of us do our bit to give justice to our 'Maavan - Dheeyan'," Badal said in a post on X.

Badal claimed that a woman's dignity is "being sold for Rs 5 crore", while levelling allegations against Mann and his wife.

She claimed that five women pleaded for justice against a rape accused. "Instead of protecting them, the Punjab government threatened and harassed the victims, forcing them to take back their complaints, and then went on to give a 'free passage' to the rapist to escape!" she alleged.

"Punjab is angry, and yet forget a probe, even an FIR has not been registered...," she said.

Harsimrat Badal claimed that Punjab's situation under the Aam Aadmi Party government has deteriorated over the past five years.

"After piling up debt of Rs 5 lakh crore, there is no visible asset anywhere, nor has any section of society received any relief. This money has only been looted, and the extent of the loot is such that it was already known that the Chief Minister's residence had become a hub of drugs.

"The ED has repeatedly sent notices alleging that the Chief Minister's OSD and his close associates were taking money for transfers, postings, CLU and everything else. When raids are conducted at their homes, bags of cash are thrown down from the ninth floor. When raids are conducted at the homes of their favourite DIGs, Rs 8 crore each are recovered from their residences...", she alleged.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)