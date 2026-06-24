Harassment Case At Spanish Firm In Pune, Chief Minister Assures Action

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said a probe has been ordered into an alleged sexual harassment at a Spanish multinational operating in Maharashtra's Pune district.

He was responding to questions in the legislative council.

Shiv Sena member Manisha Kayande said that a female employee of a Spanish multinational operating in Pune district was sacked immediately after she filed a complaint of sexual harassment.

The MLC demanded action against the Spanish company.

Fadnavis said a senior officer will conduct a probe into this matter within 15 days, and action will be taken against the company as well as the individual who allegedly harassed her, if they are found guilty.

The woman will not face any injustice under any circumstances, the CM said.

Kayande also alleged that there are complaints of harassment and religious conversion at the government-run Solapur ITI. Fadnavis said a probe will be ordered immediately, and action will be taken.

BJP's Chitra Wagh raised the issue of alleged sexual harassment and religious conversion in a Nashik unit of IT major TCS.

A Special Investigation Team is already probing a total of nine cases in connection with the alleged exploitation, attempt of forceful conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental harassment of employees at the TCS unit in Nashik.

The software major has clarified that it has a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion in any form, and the employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment at the Nashik office have been suspended.

Fadnavis said the TCS incident was an "eye-opener". He said that people from one community had come together, pressured a woman, sexually exploited her and coerced her into converting her religion. He said the unfortunate part was that the manager with whom she had lodged a complaint should have taken cognisance of the matter, but that did not happen.

The chief minister said it has been observed that such modus operandi is in play in many corporate firms. There are laws, but they are not implemented appropriately, he said.

The chief minister said TCS has fully cooperated with the investigation and that the company has no involvement in the case. He added that TCS has assured the state government that it will implement any guidelines suggested by it.

Fadnavis also suggested that a panel of women members from both Houses of the state legislature be formed to review existing laws and recent cases and advise what can be done. The state government will implement it, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)