Happy Janmashtami 2021 Celebrations Live Updates: Devotees Gather At Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple In UP's Mathura

Janmashtami 2021 Celebration Live Updates: Janmashtami is celebrated on the ashtami of Krishna Paksha

Krishna Janmashtami 2021 is a Hindu festival that marks the birth of Lord Krishna. Considered the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, he is the preserver among the Trinity. Lord Krishna's birth is celebrated widely as Krishna Janmashtami or Gokul Ashtami.

Born in a dungeon in present-day Mathura in Uttar Pradesh at midnight to Queen Devaki and King Vasudeva, Krishna is described in Hindu epics as the god of love, tenderness and compassion. He is also praised as a prankster who often used his supreme powers to help others, stunning his friends and family.

Every year, this festival falls on the eighth day (Ashtami) of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in Shraavana or Bhadrapad, as per the Hindu lunisolar calendar. This year, Janmashtami falls on August 30, 2021. Some people will also be celebrating it on August 31, 2021.

Here are LIVE Updates on Krishna Janmashtami 2021 celebrations:

