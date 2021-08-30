PM Modi Greets People On Janmashtami

PM Modi on Sunday urged the people to carry forward the great traditions of the nation. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to people on the occasion of Janmashtami today.

"Greetings to you all on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. Jai Shree Krishna," tweeted Prime Minister.

Extending greetings for Krishna Janmashtami, Prime Minister on Sunday urged the countrymen to carry forward the great traditions of the nation.

Addressing the 80th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday, Prime Minister PM Modi had said, "The festival of Janmashtami is the festival of the birth of Lord Krishna. We are familiar with all the forms of Bhagwan, from naughty Kanhaiya to the one taking Colossal form Krishna, from the one well versed in scriptures to one skilled in weaponary. Be it art, beauty, charm, where all is not Krishna there! But I am saying all this because a few days before Janmashtami I had gone through an interesting experience. So I felt I should talk about this to you. You must be aware that on the 20th of this month the construction work related to Bhagwan Somnath temple has been dedicated to the people."

He said about 3-4 kilometres away from Somnath temple there is the Bhalka Teerth which is the place where Lord Krishna spent his last moments on earth.

Janmashtami is celebrated every year throughout the country to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Believers observe the day by keeping a fast and praying at the temples.

As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar.