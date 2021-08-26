Happy Janmashtami 2021: Celebrate With These Wishes, Quotes

This year, Janmashtami falls on August 30.

Janmashtami is an annual Hindu festival that is celebrated with a lot of fervour in the country, especially north India. It marks the birth of Lord Krishna. On this day, people enact plays and dance performances showcasing the birth and life of Lord Krishna. The day is celebrated on the Ashtami (8th day) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) or the new moon phase of Bhadrapada (August-September). This year, Janmashtami falls on August 30 (Monday).

Along with dances and plays, people also celebrate Janmashtami by participating in Dahi Handi festivities — a clay pot of curd is hung at a height, with people forming a human pyramid to reach the pot and break it.

Wishes for Janmashtami 2021

1) May Lord Krishna steal all your worries and give you happiness on the holy occasion of Krishna Janmashtami 2021.

2) May the Natkhat Nandlal always give you many reasons to be happy, and may you find peace in Krishna's consciousness. Happy Janmashtami 2021.

3) On this Janmashtami, may Lord Krishna fill your home with lots of happiness and joy. Happy Janmashtami to you and your loved ones.

4) May the blessings of Lord Krishna always be with you and your family. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Janmashtami 2021.

5) May Lord Krishna grant you all your wishes, and may he shine his eternal light over you and your loved ones keeping you safe and happy. Happy Janmashtami 2021.

6) Whenever you lose hope, remember, that Lord Krishna is always by your side. Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2021.

7) Krishna's birthday celebrations should be fun-filled and joyous. Happy Gokulashtami 2021 to you and your loved ones.

8) May Murli Manohar continue showering health and happiness on your family, and may you always remain in his list of favorites. Happy Janmashtami 2021.

9) Hare Krishna, Hare Krishna… Krishna Krishna, Hare Hare… Wishing you a happy and blessed Krishna Janmashtami 2021.

10) May Lord Krishna awaken your soul and fill your life with positivity. Happy Janmashtami 2021.

Quotes for Janmashtami 2021

1) Wherever there is Krishna, the master of all mystics, and wherever there is Arjuna, the supreme archer, there will also certainly be opulence, victory, extraordinary power, and morality. — From Bhagavad Gita 18.78, Srila Prabhupada

2) Experience cold or heat, pleasure, or pain. These experiences are fleeting; they come and go. Bear them patiently. — Lord Krishna, Bhagavad Gita

3) It is better to perform one's own duties imperfectly than to master the duties of another. By fulfilling the obligations, he is born with, a person never comes to grief. — Lord Krishna, Bhagavad Gita

4) Krishna insisted on outer cleanliness and inner cleansing. Clean clothes and clean minds are an ideal combination. — Sai Baba

5) The secret of karma yoga which is to perform actions without any fruitive desires is taught by Lord Krishna in the Bhagavad-Gita. — Swami Vivekananda

7) The message of the Gita is to be found in the second chapter of the Gita, where Lord Krishna speaks of the balanced state of mind, of mental equipoise. — Mahatma Gandhi

9) As the tiger devours other animals, so does the tiger of intense love and zeal for the Lord eat up lust, anger, and other passions. The devotion of the gopis is the devotion of love, constant, unmixed, and unflinching. — Ramakrishna Paramahamsa

10) You have the right to work, but never to the fruit of the work. You should never engage in action for the sake of reward, nor should you long for inaction. — Bhagavad Gita