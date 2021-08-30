Janmashtami 2021: If You're Fasting, Please Follow These Tips To Stay Energetic

Janmashtami 2021: Stay hydrated to avoid low energy levels

Janmashtami or Krishna Janmashtami is the day of worshipping Lord Krishna. This year the festival falls on August 30. Most devotees fast during the day and prepare bhog as an offering to the deity. However, there are only certain foods that can be allowed during the fasting period. Dry fruits, sabudana, and amaranth are among those that can be eaten if you're fasting on Janmashtami. If you are confused about what to eat during the Janmashtami vrat, we have some healthy snack and drink suggestions for you.

7 healthy snacks and drinks you can enjoy during Janmashtami fasting:

1) Sabudana

Sabudana is one of the best ingredients you can use during a fast. It's a healthy source of proteins, fibre and nutrients like calcium. Soak the sabudana, cook in milk till thickens and add dry fruits.

2) Samak or Barnyard Millet

Barnyard millet (samak ke chawal) can be used with water chestnut flour (singhare ka atta), both of which can be eaten during fasts. These ingredients are a rich source of healthy fibres and are gluten-free. Among all varieties of millets, samak has the lowest carbohydrate content.

3) Makhana

Nutritionists can never stop praising makhana or fox nuts for their vitamins and minerals. They are low in cholesterol and sodium but high in phosphorus, calcium and iron. Turn them into a low-fat kheer by cooking them in milk. Makhanas are also recommended for diabetics due to their low glycemic index.

Janmashtami 2021: Snack on Makhana while fasting to keep hunger pangs at bay

4) Amaranth

Amaranth can be used to make delicious snacks for Janmashtami vrat. Either use its flour to make some bread or mix them with jaggery and chopped almonds for a nutritious laddoo. It's packed with magnesium, phosphorus and iron, and is a great source of fibre and proteins. It can also keep a person feeling fuller for longer.

5) Coconut

Coconut is a high-fat fruit but a rich source of antioxidants, and fibre. It has a low glycemic index, speeds up metabolism. If you don't want to have it raw, you can make a delectable kebab with grated coconut and sabudana. Can we call it the healthiest kebab out there?

6) Lassi

If you are thirsty for a good drink, have lassi to rejuvenate yourself. Yoghurt, used for making lassi, is great for gut health. It aids in digestion, prevents bloating, improves bone health and is a good source of probiotics. To pep it up, blend yoghurt with banana slices and walnuts.

7) Coconut Water

Nourish yourself with simple coconut water. Enjoy its natural sweetness and the boost of antioxidants. To give it an interesting punch, you can add a few mint leaves, honey and lemon juice.

Have these healthy options and celebrate the festival of lord Krishna! Happy Janmashtami to you all!

