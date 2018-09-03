Here's Why Lord Krishna Loved White Butter And Reason Why You Should Too

Janmashtami 2018: Some health benefits of white butter

Highlights White butter is a part of every Indian household. White butter can be made at home very easily White butter has anti fungal properties which helps boost your immunity

White butter is a part of every Indian household. White butter is not new in the Indian kitchen but recently has been replaced by the fancy 'trans-fat' and 'low cholesterol' butters. These butters are available in the market and promise good health and instant weight control. A dollop of white butter just enhances the taste of your dish. White butter can be made at home very easily. It is usually made with fresh cream and milk. Also, it can be used as a healthier alternative as the processed yellow butter that we get from the superstores have very high sodium content and preservatives.

Also read: Peanut Butter For Weight Loss And Other Health Benefits You Cannot Miss

A dollop of white butter just enhances the taste of your dish

Photo Credit: iStock

Here's how white butter is different from yellow butter:

The major difference between yellow butter and white butter is the presence of salt. Yellow butter is a salted butter and is high in beta- carotene. On the other hand, white butter is unsalted, fat - soluble and low in beta-carotene. The difference in colour is usually due to the high-fat content of the butter. Salt is added to the butter in order to increase its shelf life as sodium is used a natural preservative. When consumed in excess, it might increase your calorie intake, sodium level in the body and can increase the risk of high cholesterol due to the presence of saturated fats.

Some health benefits of white butter you should know:

1. Aids weight loss: White butter is an excellent source of lecithin. Lecithin is a substance that helps in the metabolism and assimilation of cholesterol and other fat constituents. So it helps you break down fat more efficiently and thus lose weight. A dollop of white butter will also satiate your hunger cravings, thus helps you consume fewer calories and assist in weight control.

Also read: 9 Ways To Increase Protein Intake For Weight Loss

A dollop of white butter will satiate your hunger cravings

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Fights infections: White butter has anti fungal and anti-bacterial properties that helps in boosting your immune system and treat minor illnesses like a stomach infection or flu. White butter can be used as a home remedy for treating many ailments like insomnia, bed wetting and many more.

3. Keeps the skin healthy: White butter is rich in vitamin E, has certain antioxidants and selenium; which helps in keeping your skin smooth and radiant. It also nourishes your skin and keeps it elastic and healthy.

Advertisement

4. Boosts immunity: White butter has a unique molecular composition of saturated fat that helps retain calcium, phosphorus, vitamin A and vitamin D all of which help boost your immune system.

5. Prevents cancer: White butter contains conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) along with medium and short chain fatty acids that have cancer-fighting properties and eventually protects you from the devastating effects of cancer.

Also read: Good sleep may prevent cancer

White butter contains conjugated linoleic acid which helps fighting cancer

Photo Credit: iStock

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.