Happy New Year 2020: Know Which Place Celebrates New Year First, Which Last

Happy New Year 2020: The country in which New Year is celebrated first is Oceania.

On December 31, the world welcomes the New Year when the clock strikes 12 in the night. But the country in which New Year is celebrated first is Oceania. New Year is first celebrated on the small Pacific island nations of Tonga, Samoa, and Kiribati. New Zealand follows next in celebrating the New Year, followed by Australia, Japan, and South Korea, while the last place to celebrate New Year is Bakers Island. Here's a breakdown on who will ring in the New Year first and last, according to timeanddate.com:

On December 31 at 3:30 pm IST, Tonga Samoa and Christmas Island/ Kiribati will ring in the New Year first.

At 3:45 pm, New Year will be celebrated in Chatham Islands

At 4:30 pm, New Year will be celebrated in New Zealand

At 5:30 pm, New Year will be celebrated in parts of Russia

At 6:30 pm, New Year will be celebrated in Australia's Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, Honiara

At 7 pm, New Year will be celebrated in Adelaide, Broken Hill, Ceduna

At 7:30 pm, New Year will be celebrated in Brisbane, Port Moresby, Hagatna

At 8 pm, New Year will be celebrated in Darwin, Alice Springs, Tennant Creek

At 8:30 pm, New Year will be celebrated in Japan and South Korea in Tokyo, Seoul, Pyongyang, Dili, Ngerulmud

At 9:30 pm, New Year will be celebrated in China and Phillipines

At 10:30 pm, New Year will be celebrated in Indonesia and Thailand

At 11 pm, New Year will be celebrated in Myanmar

At 11:30 pm, New Year will be celebrated in Bangladesh

At 11:45 pm, New Year will be celebrated in Nepal's Kathmandu, Pokhara, Biratnagar, Dharan

At 12:00 am, New Year will be celebrated in India and Sri lanka

At 12:30 am, January 1 IST New Year will be celebrated in Pakistan

At 1 am, New Year will be celebrated in Afghanistan

This will be followed by Azerbaijan, Iran, Moscow, Greece and Germany

At 5:30 am IST, January 1, United Kingdom will welcome the New Year

This will be followed by Brazil and Newfoundland

From 9:30 am to 1:30 pm Indian time, Canada and followed by USA will ring in the New Year

This will be followed by Marquesas Islands, American Samoa and in the end, at 5:50 pm Indian Time, outlying Island - Baker Island would ring in the New Year!

Happy New Year 2020!