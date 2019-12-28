Happy New Year 2020: 10 Inspiring New Year Quotes You Can Share

Happy New Year 2020: Quotes you can share in the coming year to inspire everyone.

New Year 2020 is coming in! A year of opportunities and promises. Make the best of the coming year by learning something new, by making your relationships better and making time for people who deserve your attention. Laugh some more and dance some more this coming year and work towards achieving your goals. As a year of new beginnings awaits us all, take the year head on with positivity. Here's a list of 10 inspiring quotes for New Year 2020. Have a blessed year ahead!

Inspiring Quotes For New Year 2020:

"Tomorrow, is the first blank page of a 365 page book. Write a good one."

- Brad Paisley

"Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right."

- Oprah Winfrey

"This is the time of the year to get rid of all the unnecessary things - in your home, your body, mind, emotions - and start life afresh.

- Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev

"Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let every new year find you a better man."

- Benjamin Franklin

"You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream."

- CS Lewis

"You are never too old to reinvent yourself."

- Steve Harvey

Happy New Year 2020: Inspiring quotes to take on the new year.

"It is never too late to be what you might have been."

- George Eliot

"Life is change. Growth is optional. Choose wisely."

- Karen Kaiser Clark

"I like the dreams of the future better than the history of the past."

- Thomas Jefferson

"It takes courage to grow up and become who you really are."

- EE Cummings

Hope you a have great year ahead! Happy New Year!