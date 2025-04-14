Puthandu 2025: Date, History And Significance, Know All About Tamil New Year

Puthandu 2025: Puthandu, also known as the Tamil New Year is celebrated to mark the beginning of a new calendar year for the Tamil-speaking community across the globe. Puthandu is observed on the first day of the Tamil month of Chithirai and this year, it is being observed on Monday (April 14) with families coming together and revelling in the festivities.

According to ancient scriptures, lord Brahma initiated the creation of the universe on the auspicious day of Puthandu. Devotees also believe that Lord Indra arrived on Earth on this day to bring peace, hope and happiness.

Puthandu 2025: Mesha Sankranthi moment

Sankranthi Moment is scheduled at 3:30 AM.

Puthandu celebrations

On this day, people in the southern Indian state, particularly from the business community, mark the day with the first financial transaction of the year known as the Kai-vishesham.

Tamilians get up early in the morning and decorate their homes with flowers and welcome guest into the homes. A tray with fruits, flowers and a lamp is placed at the altar where the household deities are kept. People also visit local temples and wish for a prosperous and healthy new year.

A traditional dish called Mangai-pachadi, made with jaggery, mustard, raw mango, neem leaves and red chillies is ritually tasted by Tamilians, which is symbolic of Puthandu.

Puthandu wishes and WhatsApp messages to share