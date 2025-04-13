Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: Inspirational Quotes By Dr BR Ambedkar, Father Of Indian Constitution

Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar is widely regarded as the father of the Indian Constitution. Every year, on April 14, his birth anniversary is celebrated as Ambedkar Jayanti across the country. Born in 1891 in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, Dr Ambedkar was a jurist, economist, social reformer, and the principal architect of the Indian Constitution. He was the chairman of the Drafting Committee that created the Constitution of India.

Inspirational Quotes By BR Ambedkar

On his birth anniversary, here are some quotes from Dr BR Ambedkar that have been inspiring people for the past few decades:

I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity.

Political tyranny is nothing compared to social tyranny and a reformer, who defies society is a more courageous man than a politician who defies government.

So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.

Men are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering otherwise both will wither and die.

I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.

If you believe in living a respectable life, you believe in self-help which is the best help.

Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence.

We must stand on our own feet and fight as best as we can for our rights. So carry on your agitation and organize your forces. Power and prestige will come to you through struggle.

Who was BR Ambedkar?

BR Ambedkar was the 14th and last child of Ramji Maloji Sakpal. Being a Dalit who came from a poor family, Babasaheb witnessed the atrocities and discrimination his community was subjected to. During his life, Bhimrao Ambedkar battled for the rights of Dalits. He played a key role in the Poona Pact's signing in 1932, which permitted Dalits to be represented in legislatures.

Ambedkar Jayanti is observed as a public holiday in several Indian states and is marked by processions, seminars, and cultural events.