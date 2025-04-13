Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: What's Open And Closed On April 14? Details Inside

Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti is celebrated on April 14 of every year in memory of B.R. Ambedkar, a social reformer and the framer of the Indian Constitution. This year, Ambedkar Jayanti is on Monday. The day is celebrated nationwide, especially in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. As it's a national holiday, schools and colleges will close in some states, whereas others will close banks and offices.

Observed every year on April 14, Ambedkar Jayanti- also known as Bhim Jayanti- honours the legacy of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution and a pioneering social reformer. This year, the national holiday falls on a Monday, giving many a long weekend. Celebrations are especially prominent in states like Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. As a result, schools, colleges, banks, and government offices will remain closed in several regions.

The central government has officially declared April 14 a national holiday, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed the day as a holiday in most states.

Where Will Banks Be Closed?

According to the RBI's holiday calendar, banks will remain shut in the following states and union territories:

Tripura, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Goa, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Chandigarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Assam.

Where Will Banks Remain Open?

Banks will remain open in:

Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh.

While bank branches in the listed states will be closed, customers can continue to use internet banking, SMS banking, and WhatsApp banking for both financial and non-financial services.

What Will Be Closed on April 14, 2025?

Government offices in most states

Public and private banks (as per the RBI holiday list)

Post offices and central/state-run services

Courts and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs)

Government schools and colleges

Stock markets (NSE and BSE)

Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 is a day to reflect on Dr. Ambedkar's enduring contributions to justice, equality, and education. While public institutions and offices will mostly remain shut, most private businesses and services are expected to operate as usual. Make sure to plan your schedule- or long weekend-accordingly.